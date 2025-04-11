Bitget Wallet Adds Direct Trading For Four.Meme Tokens On BNB Chain

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated in-wallet direct trading support for Four.Meme, a meme token launchpad on BNB Chain. This new feature allows users to directly access real-time newly created token listings and complete trades within the wallet interface, streamlining the process of engaging with early-stage meme assets on-chain.

In-wallet direct trading allows users to interact with smart contracts directly through Bitget Wallet, removing the need for third-party intermediaries. This gives users closer access to token launches and greater control over their trades. Users can now search for a token by its contract address in the Bitget Wallet app and complete the trade directly from the token's detail page. Bitget Wallet also plans to launch an in-app leaderboard to surface trending tokens within the ecosystem.

has recently gained traction within the BNB Chain ecosystem as a hub for emerging meme token projects. By supporting its in-wallet trading functionality, Bitget Wallet enables users to seamlessly search, monitor, and execute trades of newly launched tokens without switching between platforms. The integration reflects a growing demand for more direct and efficient participation in early-stage on-chain opportunities.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet will continue to optimize infrastructure to support early-stage on-chain asset access across various ecosystems. "We aim to reduce barriers for users engaging with emerging Web3 assets while providing secure, real-time access," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "Supporting new formats like direct trading helps us move closer to that goal."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at