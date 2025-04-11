'Last Minute Change': Assam CM Recalls Escape From 26/11 Mumbai Attack After Tahawwur Rana's Arrest

MENAFN - Live Mint)Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, April 11, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his 'narrow' escape from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks after the key conspirator Tahawwur Rana was arrested.

“In a twist of fate, I narrowly escaped being at the Taj Hotel during the 26/11 attacks,” Sarma posted on social media platform X.

The Assam CM's comment comes a day after Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tahawwur Hussain Rana 's extradition is a big success of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Assam CM's 'last minute change' in stay

“I was scheduled to stay at the Taj that night but changed plans and moved to another hotel at the last minute. The horror of that night has stayed with me ever since. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold, with one thought echoing in my mind - karma will eventually catch up with the masterminds behind the attack,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the terror attack in Mumbai, which claimed 166 lives. Tahawwur Rana interrogation The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana on Friday, April 11. Tahawwur Rana's extradition Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national and known associate of David Coleman Headley, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after his extradition to India, on Thursday, April 10. Rana is wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The coordinated assault claimed 166 lives and left the nation in shock. Also Read | Tahawwur Rana's extradition a 'critical step toward seeking justice', says US Following his extradition, Tahawwur Rana was presented before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh in a closed-door (in-camera) hearing. The NIA, represented by counsel and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, requested Tahawwur Rana's custody for 18 days for interrogation, reported PTI. Rana, who was represented by advocate Piyush Sachdeva, appointed by the Delhi Legal Services Authority, was remanded to NIA custody till April 29.

