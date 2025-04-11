Happy Baisakhi 2025: Top 30+ Wishes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp And Facebook Status To Celebrate Birth Of Khalsa Order

MENAFN - Live Mint) Happy Baisakhi 2025: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is traditionally celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm especially in the Punjab region every year on April 13 or 14.

This year the spring festival falls on April 14 and marks the onset of the harvest season. It commemorates the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism.

“On Vaisakhi day, in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa. He eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal,” Drik Panchang states.

Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14 this year as per Drik Panchang.

Baisakhi 2025 shubh nuhurat:

Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment - 3:30 AM

Mesha Sankranti on Monday, April 14, 2025

Baisakhi 2025 celebrations

On the day of Baisakhi, people from the Sikh community visit Gurudwaras and prepare and distribute langar.

Mint brings you specially curated wishes messages and greetings to share as Facebook messages, WhatsApp status and Instagram images to make Baisakhi even more special for your loved ones.



Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi .

My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi .

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi .

May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi

Under the sun's warm glow, blessings flow. On this Baisakhi day, joy we sow. Happy Baisakhi

May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho!

I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi .

May the coming year bring you only success and happiness. May your sorrows be diminished and your joys multiplied. Happy Baisakhi. On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi .



May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi .

On this Baisakhi, let us pray for a year filled with peace, happiness and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi .

I wish your life gets filled with all the joy and that you find yourself in the brightest zone on this auspicious occasion. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

May Waheguru shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. I hope this festival brings the best growth in you. Happy Baisakhi.

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi .



"Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I have no kingdom, nor subjects, wealth or property. I am a humble mendicant, and survival is difficult for me."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?"- Guru Gobind Singh ji

Baisakhi 2025: Members of Sikh community performed traditional martial art form 'Gatka' in Mumbai ahead of Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi from the Mint team.