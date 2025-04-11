403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Peso Struggles Against US Dollar Amid Global Pressures On April 11
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data reveals the USD/COP exchange rate at 4,353.4 on April 11, 2025, at 9:09 AM CEST. The pair shows no change early today, reflecting a pause after yesterday's volatility. This stability masks deeper economic challenges for Colombia.
On April 10, the peso faced a turbulent day as the exchange rate dropped to 4,213.2. It then surged to 4,395.2, a 182-pip jump, before settling at 4,353.4.
Overnight, the pair tested resistance at 4,360 but held steady at 4,353.4. Trading volumes dropped to 800 million USD, signaling caution among investors.
Oil prices drive much of the peso' struggle, with Brent crude falling to 64.21 USD per barrel on April 10. WTI hit 60.70 USD, down 2.1%, marking a four-year low.
Colombia's oil-dependent economy suffers as export revenues shrink, pressuring the peso further. Global demand fears and US tariff policies worsen the situation.
US President Trump's tariff escalation adds to the strain, with a 25% tariff on Colombian imports announced earlier. This move, paired with a US dollar index rise to 102.72, fuels recession fears.
JPMorgan analysts warn of a potential global economic downturn in 2025. The peso, already down 5.5% since March from 4,125, feels the heat. Colombia's fiscal deficit, exceeding 5% of GDP, alarms investors as inflation limits central bank action.
High interest rates at 9.5% attract carry trades but risk corrections amid global volatility. Morgan Stanley notes the peso's overvaluation after an 8% rise earlier this year. This vulnerability keeps traders on edge.
Technical Setup and Market Sentiment
Technically, the USD/COP pair trades between the 50-period moving average at 4,350.7 and the 200-period at 4,367.7. A symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart hints at a breakout.
The 14-day RSI at 56.20 shows moderate momentum, while support lies at 4,328.9 and resistance at 4,395.2. Market makers observe strong dollar demand from corporate clients hedging imports.
Spot market volumes hit 1.2 billion USD on April 10, up 20% from the prior day. Colombian peso-focused ETFs see modest outflows, while dollar-based funds gain inflows, reflecting a risk-off mood.
Looking ahead, traders eye US economic data and oil price trends for direction. A break above 4,367.7 could push the pair to 4,395.2, while a drop below 4,350.7 may test 4,328.9.
Trading Economics forecasts a rate of 4,251.13 by quarter-end, but current pressures suggest a tougher road. The Colombian peso's battle reflects broader emerging market struggles.
Oil price declines, US tariffs, and domestic fiscal woes create a perfect storm. Investors remain cautious, awaiting catalysts that could shift the balance in this volatile market.
On April 10, the peso faced a turbulent day as the exchange rate dropped to 4,213.2. It then surged to 4,395.2, a 182-pip jump, before settling at 4,353.4.
Overnight, the pair tested resistance at 4,360 but held steady at 4,353.4. Trading volumes dropped to 800 million USD, signaling caution among investors.
Oil prices drive much of the peso' struggle, with Brent crude falling to 64.21 USD per barrel on April 10. WTI hit 60.70 USD, down 2.1%, marking a four-year low.
Colombia's oil-dependent economy suffers as export revenues shrink, pressuring the peso further. Global demand fears and US tariff policies worsen the situation.
US President Trump's tariff escalation adds to the strain, with a 25% tariff on Colombian imports announced earlier. This move, paired with a US dollar index rise to 102.72, fuels recession fears.
JPMorgan analysts warn of a potential global economic downturn in 2025. The peso, already down 5.5% since March from 4,125, feels the heat. Colombia's fiscal deficit, exceeding 5% of GDP, alarms investors as inflation limits central bank action.
High interest rates at 9.5% attract carry trades but risk corrections amid global volatility. Morgan Stanley notes the peso's overvaluation after an 8% rise earlier this year. This vulnerability keeps traders on edge.
Technical Setup and Market Sentiment
Technically, the USD/COP pair trades between the 50-period moving average at 4,350.7 and the 200-period at 4,367.7. A symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart hints at a breakout.
The 14-day RSI at 56.20 shows moderate momentum, while support lies at 4,328.9 and resistance at 4,395.2. Market makers observe strong dollar demand from corporate clients hedging imports.
Spot market volumes hit 1.2 billion USD on April 10, up 20% from the prior day. Colombian peso-focused ETFs see modest outflows, while dollar-based funds gain inflows, reflecting a risk-off mood.
Looking ahead, traders eye US economic data and oil price trends for direction. A break above 4,367.7 could push the pair to 4,395.2, while a drop below 4,350.7 may test 4,328.9.
Trading Economics forecasts a rate of 4,251.13 by quarter-end, but current pressures suggest a tougher road. The Colombian peso's battle reflects broader emerging market struggles.
Oil price declines, US tariffs, and domestic fiscal woes create a perfect storm. Investors remain cautious, awaiting catalysts that could shift the balance in this volatile market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment