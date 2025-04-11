403
Randoncorp Projects Record Revenue For 2025 Amid Strategic Investments
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randoncorp (B3: RAPT4), a leading Brazilian manufacturer of trailers, semi-trailers, and auto parts, announced ambitious financial projections for 2025 in a market disclosure on April 10, 2025.
The company expects net revenues between R$13 billion ($2.20 billion) and R$14.5 billion ($2.46 billion), reflecting significant growth from the R$12 billion ($2.03 billion) achieved in 2024.
This outlook underscores Randoncorp's strategic focus on international expansion, operational efficiency, and innovation. The revenue forecast incorporates increased sales of replacement parts for heavy and light vehicles in both domestic and international markets.
Recent acquisitions and the operational launch of new auto parts factories are also expected to boost performance. However, the company remains cautious about challenges in Brazil's agribusiness sector.
Demand for trucks and semi-trailers could face headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainties, despite an anticipated record harvest. Randoncorp's international operations play a pivotal role in its growth strategy.
The company projects higher sales in North America, driven by robust demand for auto parts and semi-trailers, even amid U.S. trade tariffs.
Additionally, gradual recovery in South America and expanded operations in Europe-particularly the United Kingdom-are expected to enhance its global footprint. In 2025, external revenues are estimated at US$730 million to US$770 million.
To support its growth ambitions, Randoncorp plans investments of up to R$500 million ($85 million) in 2025. These funds will target capacity expansion, productivity improvements, and the completion of new factories.
Randoncorp Eyes Growth Through Efficiency
The company also aims to enhance operational efficiency through technological advancements like autonomous transport systems and electric mobility solutions.
For profitability, Randoncorp has set an EBITDA margin target of 13% to 15%, building on the 13.6% achieved in 2024. This improvement reflects efforts to manage inflationary pressures on costs while integrating newly acquired businesses and launching new facilities.
Despite these challenges, the company maintains pricing levels aligned with market demand. Randoncorp's strategic approach highlights its resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.
By diversifying revenue streams through acquisitions and technological innovation, the company has positioned itself as a key player in mobility solutions across multiple regions.
Its focus on international markets mitigates risks tied to Brazil's economic volatility while capitalizing on global demand trends. Randoncorp operates in over 125 countries and maintains a growing portfolio of sustainable products.
Its projections for 2025 reflect strong confidence in achieving long-term growth. The company's commitment to expanding capacity and leveraging innovation ensures it remains competitive in an evolving industry landscape.
