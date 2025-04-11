403
Cyrela Reports 34% Sales Growth In Q1 2025 Amid Record Launches
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3), one of Brazil's largest real estate developers, announced a 34% increase in first-quarter sales compared to the same period last year.
The company reported R$2.1 billion ($356 million) in total sales, excluding swaps, according to its operational preview released on Thursday. Including swaps, contracted sales rose 41% year-over-year, reaching R$3 billion ($508 million).
The company also recorded an extraordinary surge in project launches, totaling R$3.4 billion ($576 million), representing a 183% increase compared to Q1 2024.
Cyrela launched 18 projects during the quarter, doubling the nine launches from the same period last year. When including swaps, the General Sales Value (VGV) of these launches reached R$4.9 billion ($831 million), marking a 186% year-over-year growth.
This performance underscores Cyrela's ability to navigate Brazil's challenging economic environment, which continues to grapple with high interest rates and inflation pressures. The company's strategy of targeting diverse market segments has proven effective.
High-end developments accounted for a significant portion of its portfolio, while affordable housing initiatives under Brazil's Minha Casa Minha Vida program provided additional growth opportunities.
Cyrela's operational success builds on its record-breaking performance in 2024, when it achieved annual net contracted sales of R$12.6 billion ($2.14 billion), a 42% increase from the prior year.
Cyrela Maintains Growth Trajectory
The company's strong execution and market positioning have helped it maintain momentum despite broader economic headwinds. Analysts attribute Cyrela's growth to its disciplined financial management and strategic focus on launches tailored to market demand.
The speed of sales for projects launched in Q1 2025 reached an impressive 57%, reflecting robust demand and efficient execution. This comes as Brazil's real estate market is projected to grow steadily, driven by urbanization and rising middle-class demand for quality housing.
Cyrela plans to release its full financial results for the quarter on May 15, 2025. Investors will closely monitor these results for further insights into the company's profitability and operational efficiency.
With a strong pipeline of projects and a balanced portfolio strategy, Cyrela appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory throughout the year. Despite challenges such as potential economic volatility and competitive pressures, Cyrela's Q1 performance highlights its resilience.
It also demonstrates the company's adaptability in a complex market landscape. The company continues to solidify its position as a leader in Brazil's real estate sector through consistent execution and strategic foresight.
