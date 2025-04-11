Meana Raptor Announces Presale With Real-World Utility, NFT Integration, And Anti-Whale Protections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meana Raptor has announced the launch of its private presale for $MRT. Blending innovative tokenomics, NFT-driven rewards, real-world utility, and a golf-meets-blockchain narrative, Meana Raptor aims to redefine what a truly community-centric crypto project can achieve.









The Meana Raptor Ecosystem

Meana Raptor transcends the typical meme coin or token label. It stands as a decentralized entertainment and real-world integration brand with a multi-layered ecosystem that includes:



Golf Perks & Events : Exclusive NFTs that grant holders access to golf club perks, tournaments, and brand-sponsored events. Future VR Park Access : Fusing virtual reality with on-ground access, each NFT becomes a key to Meana Raptor's expanding VR and park ecosystem.



Anti-Whale Protections : Smart contract features that limit large-scale market manipulation and ensure a fair token distribution. Cooldown Mechanisms : Preventing rapid buy-sell cycles, safeguarding both new and existing investors.



YouTube Shorts & Animated Episodes : Bringing Meana Raptor's lore to life through engaging stories and characters. Narrative Layer: Transforming holders into characters within the Meana universe - fostering identity and belonging that goes beyond token ownership.

Token + NFT Gated Access : Token and NFT holders will have a say in guiding project decisions, ensuring the community's voice remains central to the project's evolution.



Security & Transparency

From its inception, Meana Raptor has prioritized ethical leadership and technical security:



Doxxed Leadership Team : Founder and key team members are publicly known, fostering trust among participants.

Anti-Bot / Anti-Dump Architecture : Robust smart contract code designed to protect token holders from pump-and-dump scenarios.

Team & Dev Fund Vesting : Hardcoded vesting ensures the team's interests align with the community's long-term success. Audit in Progress : A thorough audit by SolidProof is underway, reflecting Meana Raptor's unwavering commitment to accountability and investor protection.

About the Founder

Meana Raptor was founded by Roberto Brown, a Vietnamese-American entrepreneur who entered the crypto arena determined to create an honest, transparent, and utility-focused project. His firsthand experiences with failed projects and rug pulls motivated him to build something genuinely sustainable. Brown's background in business strategy - combined with a personal commitment to investor protection and transparency - sets the foundation for Meana Raptor's bold vision. His primary belief: blockchain should create long-term value, not just fleeting hype.

The Team

Behind Meana Raptor stands a fully doxxed, global team of experts dedicated to security, user engagement, and community-driven growth:



Smart Contract Engineers : From the U.S. and Asia, ensuring robust anti-whale features, anti-bot mechanisms, and security-first protocols.

Marketing Specialists : Including members from the U.K. and Nigeria, strategizing brand storytelling, investor education, and real-time campaign engagement. Community Builders : Focused on fortifying the Raptor community, offering top-tier support, and fostering organic growth across different regions and social channels.



United by a shared vision of investor-first development, this diverse team operates under strict guidelines of trust and accountability.

Join the Raptor Movement

Meana Raptor isn't just launching; it's awakening a movemen t that merges immersive storytelling, blockchain rewards, and real-world access perks. Early adopters have an unprecedented chance to mint NFTs, participate in the presale, and shape the direction of a brand poised to innovate in both virtual and physical realms.

“This project is about more than crypto,” says founder Roberto Brown.“It's about building a community that stands for trust, creativity, and tangible value. We're here to reshape the conversation around what a token - and its holders - can achieve together.”

Join Meana Raptor in pioneering a decentralized future that values trust, community input, and tangible utility. Welcome to a realm where the fairway meets the blockchain, and every participant holds a stake in the story.

