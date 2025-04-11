Completion Of Share Split
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 22 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
11 April 2025
Completion of share split
At the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the“Company”) held on 2 April 2025, it was resolved to complete a share split in the ratio of 1:10, whereby each existing share with a nominal value of 10 DKK would be divided into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK.
The share split has now been completed. Following completion of the share split, the Company's share capital consists of nominally 216,207,090 DKK, divided into 216,207,090 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK, of which 98,178,390 are A shares and 118,028,700 are B shares.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment
-
SE-2025-22_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
