Luwsail Claims Qatar Gold Sword Bolthole Wins Qatar Gold Trophy As Jockey Boudot Shines

DOHA: Luwsail delivered another standout performance yesterday, adding a prestigious Gr1 PA victory to his resume with a hard-fought win in the Qatar Gold Sword at Al Uqda Racecourse.

The five-year-old displayed remarkable determination and stamina, battling all the way to the line to clinch the title by a neck from the impressive runner-up, Moshrif. Bred and owned by Al Shaqab Racing, trained by Jean de Mieulle, and ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot – who completed a treble on the day – Luwsail's victory further cements his reputation at the highest level of Purebred Arabian racing.



QREC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Mansour Al Mansour crowned the QA Gr1 Qatar Gold Trophy winners.

H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani presented the coveted Qatar Gold Sword to Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, who accepted the award on behalf of Al Shaqab Racing.

Meanwhile, Bolthole successfully defended his title in the QA Gr1 Qatar Gold Trophy, claiming the prestigious prize for a second consecutive year with a gutsy performance. Tracking the leader closely, he made his move at the home turn and dug deep in the closing stages to fend off a determined challenge.

Owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle, and also ridden by Boudot, Bolthole once again proved his quality. Stablemate Jeff Koons (Frankel) finished a strong second, giving Wathnan Racing an impressive one-two finish.

Earlier in the day, Ghara, after a string of near-misses, finally found her winning stride with a powerful surge in the final 100 metres to claim the Qatar Silver Sword for 4YO Purebred Arabians by 11⁄2 lengths.



Jockey Pierre Charles Boudot guides Bolthole to Qatar Gold Trophy win.

Trained by Hamad Al Jehani and ridden by Lukas Delozier, the bay filly delivered a well-earned victory for owner Al Wasmiyah Farm.

QREC Board Member Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah presented the trophies to the connections.

In the Qatar Silver Trophy for Local Purebred Arabians, Hadlan produced a commanding performance. The six-year-old raced with authority from the start and displayed an electric turn of foot in the final stages to win by 13⁄4 lengths. Trained by Wasim Al Sahn for owner Abdullah bin Saeed Abdullah Al Mesnad, Hadlan was expertly guided by Boudot, who completed a memorable day in the saddle. QREC Director of Support Services Department, Ahmed Al Sheebani, crowned the winners.