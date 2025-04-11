Hathab: Exciting Action Kicks Off 11Th Round At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The 11th round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour began yesterday at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, with riders across various age groups and categories delivering standout performances.

Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani won the Small Tour ahead of Khaled Al Hadi who claimed both second and third places. In the Small Tour junior category, Al Julandani came on top while Khalid Jassim Al Suwaidi finished in second place. Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei came third. In the Dressage Medium: Test 2, Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari impressed the judges to take first place, followed by Michelle Grimes in second and Jessica Waldon in third.

The Elementary Test 2 – FEI Children category saw Saoud Ahmed Al Boinin secure the top spot, while Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari put in a strong showing to claim both second and third positions.

Afraa Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti led the Dressage Introductory Test with a polished performance.

Ahmad Alhussain Al Thani came in second, and Laura Britton rounded out the top three. In the Dressage Preliminary B test, Dana Omar Al Emadi claimed first place, with Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani finishing second and Hamyan Al Kuwari taking third. The Future Riders categories also showcased promising young talent. In Level 1, Jassim Saoud Al Fakhroo finished first, followed by Mubarak Nasser Ali and Nawar Talal Al Otaibi. In Level 2, Fatima Bader Al Darwish earned top honors, with Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani in second and Mohammed Abdulla Al Marri in third.