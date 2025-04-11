Vinmec Becomes The First Vietnamese Healthcare System Honoured With Two Accolades At The Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Vinmec representatives received two of the most significant accolades:“Hospital Group of the Year” and“Technology Innovation of the Year” at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025.

Vinmec is the first healthcare system in Vietnam to be honoured with two accolades at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 11 April 2025 - Organised annually, the Healthcare Asia Awards recognises leading hospitals, healthcare systems, and service providers across the region for their excellence, innovation, and commitment to improving patient outcomes. Judged against a comprehensive and stringent set of criteria - including internationally recognised clinical achievements, technological innovation, service quality, patient safety, and sustainable community impact - the Awards are among the most respected in Asia's healthcare sector.Surpassing hundreds of nominations from across the continent, Vinmec stood out as a dual winner - an unprecedented achievement for a Vietnamese medical institution.Vinmec was awarded Hospital Group of the Year for its robust and integrated healthcare network, exceptional clinical standards, and internationally accredited excellence. Notable recognitions include JCI (Joint Commission International – the global gold standard for patient safety and healthcare quality), ACC (American College of Cardiology – for heart failure treatment and management), RTAC (Asia-Pacific's gold standard in assisted reproductive technology), and AABB (a leading global accreditation in the field of cell therapy). Vinmec was also praised for its internationally standardised services, operational sustainability, and strong community health initiatives.In the Technology Innovation of the Year category, Vinmec earned recognition for performing Southeast Asia's first successful 3D-printed titanium chest wall reconstruction - a groundbreaking procedure that not only saved a patient with a severe congenital defect but also opened new frontiers in personalised medicine. The achievement reinforces Vinmec's pioneering role in the application of cutting-edge medical technology in Vietnam and across the region.A representative of the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 Organising Committee commented:"We are especially impressed by the strong and sustainable growth of Vietnam's healthcare system – a country that is steadily establishing its position on Asia's healthcare map. Among hundreds of nominations from across the region, Vinmec stood out not only for its internationally recognized medical expertise, but also for its spirit of innovation, pioneering technological approach, and comprehensive operational model. These strengths enabled Vinmec to fully meet our rigorous award criteria and become the first healthcare provider from Vietnam to be honored with both prestigious titles: Hospital Group of the Year and Technology Innovation of the Year."Ms. Le Thuy Anh, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, shared:"This honour from the international medical community is a meaningful recognition of Vinmec's continuous efforts to build a modern, compassionate, and benchmark-setting healthcare ecosystem. It is not only a milestone for Vinmec, but a proud moment for Vietnam's healthcare sector as it steps confidently onto the regional stage. With humility and determination, we will continue to invest methodically and creatively, working to position Vietnam as a new centre of medical excellence in Asia."The international recognition also highlights Vinmec's growing appeal as a premier healthcare destination in the region. As Vietnam's most recognised healthcare brand among foreigners, Vinmec has long earned the trust of the expatriate community. In March 2025, an independent survey conducted by Indochina Research Vietnam revealed that Vinmec is the most well-known healthcare system among foreigners living and working in Vietnam - and their top choice when seeking medical care.As the only academic healthcare system in Vietnam, Vinmec is also the country's first and only institution eligible for membership in the Cleveland Clinic Connected network - affiliated with one of the top healthcare systems in the United States.On the technology front, Vinmec has heavily invested in advanced solutions including the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, MRI 3.0 Tesla, 2560-slice CT scanner, and AI-integrated hybrid operating rooms. In parallel, Vinmec leads the way in applying cutting-edge therapies such as stem cell treatment, CAR-T cell therapy, and 3D printing of personalised implants.In terms of specialised services, Vinmec is the first and only healthcare system in Vietnam to establish Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in four key areas: Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, and Clinical Immunology & Allergy.Vinmec has also achieved numerous world- and region-first clinical milestones - including the world's first simultaneous 3D-printed pelvis and femur replacement; Southeast Asia's first 3D-printed titanium chest reconstruction; the world's second case of pseudotumour treatment caused by metal toxicity from an artificial joint; and Vietnam's first use of stem cell therapy for conditions such as retroperitoneal Castleman disease and autoimmune encephalitis.In February 2025, Vinmec was honoured as "Best Country Exellence Vietnam," "Best Community Progamme Award," and "Best Workplace Practises" at the 17th Global CSR & ESG Summit - further affirming its commitment to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility.The Healthcare Asia Awards are organised annually by Healthcare Asia magazine, recognising outstanding achievements of healthcare organisations from 15 countries across Asia. Winners are selected by a judging panel comprising leading experts in the healthcare and life sciences sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.