Collaboration To Make Engine-Equipped Vehicles Carbon Neutral Using Synthetic Fuel

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ENEOS Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, DAIHATSU MOTOR CO., LTD., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Mazda Motor Corporation are pleased to announce they will provide passenger vehicles that use a fuel mixture containing synthetic fuel during the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan event period(1) for transporting guests and related parties within the venue.

With support(2) from the Green Innovation Fund of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), ENEOS will provide synthetic fuel produced at a demonstration plant(3) completed in September 2024 within its Central Technical Research Laboratory. This fuel will be supplied to vehicles for transporting guests provided by Toyota and Mazda, as well as vehicles for transporting related parties provided by Suzuki, Subaru, and Daihatsu. The synthetic fuel to be used has been confirmed in advance by Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota, and Mazda to be able to operate similarly to gasoline.

Synthetic fuels are clean energy sources made from hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and CO2 that can reduce CO2 emissions throughout their product lifecycle. As liquid fuels, they can utilize existing infrastructure and therefore contribute to reducing internal combustion engine CO2 emissions.

By operating the vehicles for transporting guests and related parties at the Expo, ENEOS, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota, and Mazda will promote the idea that engine-equipped vehicles running on synthetic fuel are a key mobility option on the path toward carbon neutrality. In addition, it will contribute to achieving the Expo's sustainability mission as laid out in the EXPO 2025 Green Vision(4).

(1) April 13 to October 13, 2025

(2) The development of the production process for synthetic fuels using CO2 was selected by NEDO as their "Green Innovation Fund Project / Development of technology for producing fuel using CO2, etc."

(3) ENEOS release published on September 30, 2024

Completion of Japan's First Synthetic Fuels Demonstration Plant with Ability to Handle the Entire Production Process from Raw Materials

(4) Sustainability initiatives at EXPO 2025:







