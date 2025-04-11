Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-04-11 04:16:16
Auction date 2025-04-11
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,728
Volume sold, SEK mln 620
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 0.858 %
Lowest yield 0.838 %
Highest accepted yield 0.880 %
% accepted at highest yield 6.10

Auction date 2025-04-11
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln 430
Volume sold, SEK mln 80
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 0.673 %
Lowest yield 0.669 %
Highest accepted yield 0.673 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00


Auction date 2025-04-11
Loan 3115
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0016786560
Maturity 2039-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 100 +/- 100
Total bid volume, SEK mln 220
Volume sold, SEK mln 100
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.849 %
Lowest yield 0.849 %
Highest accepted yield 0.849 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00


