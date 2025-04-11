Optical Transceiver Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Analysis By Data Rate, Form Factor, Component, Fiber Mode, Wavelength, Distance, Connector Type, Protocol, Installation Environment, Application And Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise of 5G technology deployment is increasing the optical transceiver worldwide
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for data centers and cloud computing for high-speed data transmission
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Intense competition and price wars result in profit margin squeeze in the optical transceiver sector
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Enhanced military and defense communication systems incorporating optical transceiver technology
5.1.3.2. Targeting the growing necessity for enhanced cybersecurity in optical networking
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Mitigating the impact of geopolitical tensions on the supply chain for critical optical transceiver components
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Data rate: Growing demand for more than 100 Gbps for for seamless, high-performance computing and 5G infrastructures
5.2.2. Application: Increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and bandwidth scalability in data centers
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Optical Transceiver Market, by Data Rate
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
6.3. 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps
6.4. Less Than 10 Gbps
6.5. More Than 100 Gbps
7. Optical Transceiver Market, by Form Factor
7.1. Introduction
7.2. CFP
7.3. QSFP
7.4. SFP
7.5. XFP
8. Optical Transceiver Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Laser Diode
8.3. Optical Amplifier
8.4. Optical Fiber
8.5. Photo Detector
9. Optical Transceiver Market, by Fiber Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Multi-Mode Fiber
9.3. Single-Mode Fiber
10. Optical Transceiver Market, by Wavelength
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 1310 nm
10.3. 1550 nm
10.4. 850 nm
11. Optical Transceiver Market, by Distance
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Extended Distance
11.3. Long Distance
11.4. Short Distance
12. Optical Transceiver Market, by Connector Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. LC Connectors
12.3. MPO Connectors
12.4. SC Connectors
12.5. ST Connectors
13. Optical Transceiver Market, by Protocol
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Ethernet
13.3. Fibre Channel
13.4. OTN
13.5. SONET/SDH
14. Optical Transceiver Market, by Installation Environment
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Indoor
14.3. Outdoor
15. Optical Transceiver Market, by Application
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Data Centers
15.3. Enterprise
15.4. IT & Networking
15.5. Telecommunication
16. Americas Optical Transceiver Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Argentina
16.3. Brazil
16.4. Canada
16.5. Mexico
16.6. United States
17. Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Australia
17.3. China
17.4. India
17.5. Indonesia
17.6. Japan
17.7. Malaysia
17.8. Philippines
17.9. Singapore
17.10. South Korea
17.11. Taiwan
17.12. Thailand
17.13. Vietnam
18. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Transceiver Market
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Denmark
18.3. Egypt
18.4. Finland
18.5. France
18.6. Germany
18.7. Israel
18.8. Italy
18.9. Netherlands
18.10. Nigeria
18.11. Norway
18.12. Poland
18.13. Qatar
18.14. Russia
18.15. Saudi Arabia
18.16. South Africa
18.17. Spain
18.18. Sweden
18.19. Switzerland
18.20. Turkey
18.21. United Arab Emirates
18.22. United Kingdom
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
19.3.1. Holtek Semiconductor's strategic move into silicon photonics foretells 400G module innovations by 2025
19.3.2. Samtec launches new optical transceiver center of excellence
19.3.3. Marvell unveils cutting-edge optical technology at OFC 2024 to transform AI and cloud data centers
19.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
