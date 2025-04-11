North America Household Cleaning Tools And Supplies Market Report 2025-2034 | Smart And Biodegradable Cleaning Tools Shape The Future Of The $18.96 Billion Market

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.96 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5%.

This steady expansion is primarily driven by rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, influenced by ongoing health concerns, viral outbreaks, and evolving consumer lifestyles. As people become more conscious of maintaining sanitized living spaces, the demand for effective and convenient cleaning solutions continues to rise. The COVID-19 pandemic further heightened this trend, with consumers stocking up on disinfectants, eco-friendly products, and advanced cleaning tools to safeguard their homes against harmful pathogens.

An increasing preference for high-performance and durable cleaning tools is shaping the market landscape. Consumers are now seeking ergonomic, easy-to-use solutions that minimize physical effort while delivering optimal cleaning efficiency. Innovations in material technology and product design are playing a crucial role in meeting these evolving demands. Additionally, the growing popularity of smart cleaning devices and automated solutions, such as robotic vacuums and self-cleaning mops, is expected to influence market growth. As sustainability gains traction, brands are introducing plant-based, biodegradable, and chemical-free cleaning alternatives, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.

The market is categorized into various product types, including long-handle cleaning tools, handheld solutions, gloves, microfiber items, and more. Among these, long-handle cleaning tools represent the dominant segment, accounting for a substantial share of the revenue. These tools are favored for their user-friendly design, ergonomic benefits, and ability to reduce physical strain, making household cleaning more efficient. The demand for long-handle cleaning tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.7%, maintaining its leadership in the North American household cleaning supplies industry.

Based on usage areas, the market is segmented into bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and other spaces. The bathroom segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034, holding the largest market share. Bathrooms require frequent and thorough cleaning due to their humid conditions and high exposure to germs, making them a priority for homeowners. As a result, the demand for specialized cleaning tools, including antibacterial wipes, scrubbing brushes, and heavy-duty disinfectants, remains consistently high.

In the United States, heightened hygiene awareness is a primary driver of the household cleaning tools & supplies market. Millions of households across urban and suburban areas are increasingly relying on disinfectants, antibacterial cleaning tools, and advanced cleaning formulations. Additionally, the growing inclination toward eco-friendly alternatives is significantly shaping consumer preferences. Many buyers now prioritize cleaning products made from biodegradable ingredients, natural disinfectants, and reusable cleaning tools, reinforcing the shift toward sustainable cleaning solutions. As manufacturers respond with innovative, environmentally friendly products, the US household cleaning market is set for sustained growth in the coming years.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes