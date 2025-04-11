North America Household Cleaning Tools And Supplies Market Report 2025-2034 | Smart And Biodegradable Cleaning Tools Shape The Future Of The $18.96 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Manufacturers
3.8 Distributors
3.9 Retailers
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness
3.10.1.2 Technological advancements in cleaning equipment
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Rising adoption of professional cleaning services
3.10.2.2 Lack of consumer retention and product differentiation
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Consumer buying behavior
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Long Handle cleaning tools
5.3 Handheld cleaning solutions
5.4 Cleaning gloves
5.5 Microfiber products
5.6 Cleaning systems
5.7 Outdoor cleaning tools
5.8 Multi-Function cleaning tools
5.9 Professional cleaning tools
5.10 Electric/Battery powered cleaning tools and accessories
5.11 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Basement
6.3 Bathroom
6.4 Bedroom
6.5 Garage
6.6 Kitchen
6.7 Laundry room
6.8 Living room
6.9 Toilet
6.10 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 DIY/Homeowners
7.3 Cleaning professionals
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce websites
8.2.2 Company owned websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Home centers
8.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
8.3.3 Big box retailers
8.3.4 Club channel
8.3.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 3M (Scotch Brite)
10.2 Carlisle Companies Inc.
10.3 Carolina Mop Company
10.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
10.5 CRAFTSMAN
10.6 Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions
10.7 Karcher North America, Inc.
10.8 Kimberly-Clark
10.9 Newell Brands Inc. (Quickie)
10.10 O'Dell Corp.
10.11 Procter & Gamble (Swiffer)
10.12 Premier Mop & Broom
10.13 The Clorox Company
10.14 The Libman Company
10.15 Unger Enterprises, LLC
