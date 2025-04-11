Indxx Licenses India Digital Select 5 NTR Index & India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index To KB Securities In Korea

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indxx is pleased to announce the licensing of its Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index and Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index to KB Securities as the underlying benchmarks for two funds. The KB India Digital Select 5 ETN (Ticker: KRG580000674) and KB India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 ETN (Ticker: KRG580000666), which track the Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index and Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index, respectively, began trading on the Korea Exchange today.

- The Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index tracks the performance of Top 5 Indian companies that focus on digital transformation across sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, travel booking, online food delivery and education.

- The Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index tracks the performance of Top 5 Indian companies based on the largest market capitalization that have strong resilience and strategic growth.



Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx, said,“Over the last decade, India has achieved remarkable economic growth, with its GDP expanding from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025. According to Moneycontrol, this trajectory is expected to continue, with projections suggesting that India may surpass Japan in 2025 and potentially overtake Germany by 2027 to become the third-largest economy globally.

As the nation's economy grows, so does its digital landscape. India is witnessing a surge in digital adoption, with internet users projected to reach over 900 million by the end of this year. This digital transformation is also evident in sectors such as fintech, travel booking, online food delivery, and education, where innovative technologies are reshaping consumer behaviors and business models. In parallel, India's large-cap companies are demonstrating robust resilience and strategic growth, contributing significantly to the nation's economic momentum. We are excited to partner with KB Securities to introduce these revolutionary India-specific strategies to the Korean market.”



Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx, added,“Our indices, the Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index, and the Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index, employ a unique framework to identify leading Indian companies in the digital and large-cap growth spaces. The Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index focuses on companies that are transforming sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, travel booking, online food delivery, and education through technology. Meanwhile, the Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index captures established market leaders with proven resilience. We are confident that these targeted strategies will provide investors with valuable exposure to India's thriving digital and large-cap growth sectors.”



As of April 11, 2025:

- The Indxx India Digital Select 5 NTR Index has 5 constituents. It has a backtested date of September 30, 2019, and has a live calculation date of February 26, 2025.

- The Indxx India Large-Cap Growth Select 5 NTR Index has 5 constituents. It has a backtested date of September 30, 2019, and has a live calculation date of February 26, 2025.

Sources: Moneycontrol, Business World



About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx endeavors to deliver innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to-end solutions to index services and technology products. Indxx and products tracking our indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including 'Index Provider of the Year' at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, 'Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs' at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and 'Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas' at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

