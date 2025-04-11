Dr Ozan Ozerk Bridges Medicine and Money in Visionary Baltic Fintech Days Keynote

At Baltic Fintech Days 2025, one voice stood out with a message that transcended sectors: Dr. Ozan Ozerk, founder of European Merchant Bank (EMBank).

At the heart of Baltic Fintech Days 2025, one voice stood out with a message that transcended sectors: Dr. Ozan Ozerk, founder of European Merchant Bank (EMBank ). In a keynote that blended personal journey with systemic insight, Dr. Ozerk explored how principles from the field of medicine can offer transformative lessons for the future of finance.Held last week in Vilnius, Baltic Fintech Days drew over 1,000 attendees from across Europe's financial and technology ecosystems. With more than 60 speakers covering topics from embedded banking to AI-led compliance, the event solidified the Baltics' growing reputation as a fertile ground for fintech innovation. Attendees included startup leaders, regulators, banking executives, and investors-many of whom were drawn to the keynote titled"From Saving Lives to Saving Finance: What Medicine Taught Me About Fixing Money."A Unique Perspective on Financial SystemsDr. Ozerk's address captivated the audience by weaving together his personal transformation-from physician to fintech pioneer-with a broader critique of modern finance. Drawing parallels between healthcare diagnostics and financial systems, he challenged industry leaders to adopt more ethical, proactive, and systemic approaches to financial reform."In medicine, we are taught to diagnose early, intervene responsibly, and never lose sight of the individual," he stated."Finance must do the same-identify systemic flaws before they become crises, act with long-term accountability, and build solutions that serve people, not just institutions."He stressed the importance of precision, prevention, and transparency, offering concrete parallels between the disciplines. The keynote encouraged fintech builders and regulators alike to look beyond metrics and toward human outcomes-a call for deeper responsibility in financial innovation.A Vision Rooted in Ethics and InnovationDr. Ozerk's keynote not only reflected his personal philosophy but also mirrored the values EMBank brings to the European financial landscape. As a fully licensed Lithuanian bank, EMBank continues to combine the discipline of banking with the agility of technology, serving clients with reliability, responsibility, and long-term vision.Baltic Fintech Days 2025 proved to be an ideal platform for this message. With its blend of technical depth and visionary discourse, the event celebrated the thinkers and builders shaping Europe's financial future-and Dr. Ozerk stood among the most compelling.EMBank's Broader Contribution to the EventAs a main sponsor of Baltic Fintech Days, EMBank's presence extended far beyond the keynote. The Bank used the opportunity to engage actively with the broader fintech community, sharing its expertise in digital SME banking, Banking-as-a-Service, and cross-border financial infrastructure. From dedicated team meetups to impromptu discussions across the event floor, EMBank reinforced its commitment to shaping the future of finance.

