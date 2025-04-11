Jyotibha Phule's Statue To Be Installed In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) The Telangana government plans to install a statue of social reformer Jyotirao Phule on Necklace Road here, it was announced on Friday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the proposed site for the statue's installation near IMAX theatre on the birth anniversary of Phule.

He asked officials to survey the site and submit a report with a detailed plan, stressing that the design should be prepared in a manner so as to avoid any traffic problems in future.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress' Telangana unit President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and BC Association leader J. Srinivas Goud and other accompanied the Chief Minister.

The decision to install the statue in the heart of the city assumes significance in view of the recent day-long hunger strike by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha to demand the installation of Phule's statue in the Telangana Assembly

Kavitha had demanded that the state government ensure the installation of the statue ahead of Phule's birth anniversary.

The BRS leader has welcomed the government's decision to install Phule's statue on Necklace Road but demanded that a statue should also be installed in the Assembly.

Participating in Phule's birth anniversary celebrations in Karwan, she said she would continue the fight till the statue is installed in the Assembly premises.

The BRS leader recalled that they had achieved the installation of B. R. Ambedkar's statue in the Assembly premises in united Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Phule on his birth anniversary. He offered floral tributes at Phule's statue in Amberpet.

Goud, and Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy and others were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, in his message, called for following the ideals of Phule. He remembered Phule's sacrifices and services rendered to society.

Phule, who started as a common man and grew into a wave of a social movement, is an ideal for all, he said.

Revanth Reddy termed Phule's fight against caste discrimination a guiding force for future generations. Phule was a great personality who fought throughout his life for equality and also gave a strong message against discrimination in society, he said.

The path chosen and followed by Phule for the upliftment of the Backward Classes and Dalits is an inspiration to all those who aspire for the welfare of the society, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government launched a slew of innovative welfare programs with the inspiration of Mahatma Phule.