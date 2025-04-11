Livesay & Myers, P.C. Announces Promotion Of New Partner

Attorney Jamel Rowe is Promoted to the Position of Partner

FAIRFAX, Va., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Livesay & Myers, P.C. proudly announces the promotion of attorney Jamel Rowe to the position of Partner.

"Jamel is genuinely deserving of this promotion," said Ariel Baniowski, a partner at the firm. "Jamel's work ethic is unmatched, and her commitment to her practice, to her clients, and to the future of Livesay & Myers is unmistakable. Jamel is beloved by her colleagues, respected in the community, and treasured by this firm."

An attorney since 2013, Ms. Rowe joined Livesay & Myers, P.C. in 2019 as a Senior Associate. She quickly established herself as among the leading family lawyers in the firm and throughout Northern Virginia. Ms. Rowe has a strong record of achieving excellent courtroom and settlement results, earning numerous five-star reviews and testimonials online. Ms. Rowe was promoted to the position of Lead Senior Associate in 2021.

"Jamel has brought so much more to the firm than just her individual performance, which has been stellar," said Matthew Smith, another partner at the firm. "She's a patient and supportive mentor, a thoughtful teacher, and a generous collaborator with many of our attorneys in Fairfax and beyond."

Ms. Rowe was one of only 30 attorneys recognized as Leaders in the Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly in 2022. She was also selected by her peers for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for her work in Family Law. Prior to that, Ms. Rowe was included in the 2021–2024 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her work in Family Law. Ms. Rowe was named a Super Lawyer in 2024, after being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star each year from 2020–2023. She currently holds a perfect 10.0 rating from both Avvo and Justia.

Ms. Rowe earned her J.D. from William & Mary Law School in 2012, after earning her B.A. from the College of William & Mary in 2007.

After graduating from law school, Ms. Rowe received a one-year legal fellowship with the National Council For Adoption (NCFA) in Alexandria, Virginia. After completing her fellowship, Ms. Rowe entered private practice as a family law attorney. From 2013–2019 she worked as a family law associate at two different law firms in Northern Virginia, before joining Livesay & Myers, P.C.

Ms. Rowe works in the firm's Fairfax office and represents clients in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia.

Livesay & Myers, P.C. is an award-winning family law firm with offices in Fairfax, Arlington, Ashburn, Manassas and Fredericksburg, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2003 by partners James Livesay and Kevin Myers. By 2016, the firm had made the annual Virginia Lawyers Weekly list of Virginia's Largest Law Firms, debuting at #64 (and moving up to #42 by the 2023 edition). Livesay & Myers, P.C. appears in the 2018–2025 editions of the Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms. Beginning with the 2022 edition, the firm has moved into Tier 1-the highest ranking available-in Family Law for the Washington, D.C. region.

