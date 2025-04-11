EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

Iute Group: Resumption of trading in the EUR 2021/2026 bond

11.04.2025 / 09:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Iute Group: Resumption of trading in the EUR 2021/2026 bond Tallinn, Estonia, 11 April 2025. The EUR 2021/2026 bond (ISIN XS2378483494 ) of Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its wholly owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l., has resumed unrestricted trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The Bond was formally suspended from trading on 9 April 2025 pursuant to Section 19 Paragraph 3 of the Conditions for Transactions on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to ensure that all market participants have equal access to information before trading resumes. Prior to this, Iute Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l., had made a conditional offer to exchange its EUR bond 2021/2026 (ISIN XS2378483494 ) for a new EUR bond 2025/2030 or alternatively to tender the EUR bond 2021/2026 (nominal value EUR 100.00 each) against a cash payment of EUR 99.00 per bond. Pursuant to Section 19 Paragraph 3 of the Conditions for Transactions on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, trading in the securities concerned must be suspended immediately up to and including one exchange day after public announcement, among other things, when voluntary buyback or exchange offers are announced. Iute Group has appointed Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (New York / London) and AS LHV Pank (Tallinn) as the Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and Signet Bank AS as Co-Manager. Aalto Capital (Munich) acts as Financial Advisor to Iute Group.



CONDITIONAL EXCHANGE AND CASH OFFER The announcement of the conditional exchange and cash tender offer to the bondholders of the EUR bond 2021/2026 and further information can be found at and at .



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: ...

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (the“Prospectus Regulation”) and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the“EEA”). This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. 14, rue Edward Steichen 2540 Luxembourg Luxemburg ISIN: XS2378483494 WKN: A3KT6M Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2115762

End of News EQS News Service