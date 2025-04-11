EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Further letting success for ESPG AG: Emil Koch Group revitalises Science Park North43 in Cologne

Further letting success for ESPG AG: Emil Koch Group revitalises Science Park North43 in Cologne



Cologne, 11 April 2025 – The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specializing in science parks, announces another letting success and welcomes the Emil Koch Group as a new tenant at Science Park North43 in Cologne. The long-established company has rented around 1,600 square metres eter and strengthens the location with its decades of expertise in electrical installation and plant construction.



Markus Drews, Board Memeber of ESPG AG :“With the Emil Koch Group, we are gaining a renowned partner that will enrich our Science Park North43 in the long term. The company stands for quality and tradition in both the public and private sectors and shows how successfully we are focussing our location on future-oriented industries.“



The lease agreement covers a total of 1,600 square metres of usable space, including 627 square metres of office space and 980 square metres of logistics space. In order to optimally meet the tenant's requirements, ESPG is investing in the expansion and modernisation of the space. The letting to the Emil Koch Group marks another substantial lease at Science Park North43 and represents an important step in the repositioning of the Cologne site.



About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented sectors such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from their proximity to each other and their direct proximity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already comprises 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres. The sites are generally located outside metropolises, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



Press contact:

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 83

M +49 172 3462831

...

