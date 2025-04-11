Xperia Group Executes Makemytrip's Iconic 25 Year Anniversary Billboard Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Xperia Group, a well-known player in outdoor, event and promotion industry executed a mega outdoor campaign, conceptualized by MagicCircle, for MakeMyTrip on the occasion of its Silver Jubilee celebrations.

MakeMyTrip is known to provide an impeccable, customised and seamless online booking experience for its customers, since 2000! After 25 years, the company takes a trip down memory lane when mobile usage was less and screen time was restricted to playing games. Today, the company is celebrating its Silver Jubilee by thanking its valued customers for the support and admiration.

The rationale of the campaign is to convey the message that MakeMyTrip has proudly completed 25 successful and eventful years of serving its valued customers with a plethora of offers, deals, discounts for a cross-section of people viz. individuals, groups and large corporates etc. Importantly, last two decades has seen a paradigm shift in the usage of mobile phones with new technology. With the telecom sector boom, we all are witnessing a huge surge in the mobile use with customers experiencing and asking for more! Hence customers are extremely delighted to see innovation, and select best options and best prices suiting their multiple needs offered by MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip's large and strategic billboards across several cities speak about the time span and the way the company has evolved, developed and steered its business for last 25 years. Many social media influencers are raving about these eye-catching hoardings of MakeMyTrip's which are on strategic key locations.