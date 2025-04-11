Yum! Brands Appoints Manish Jain To Lead Digital & Technology Global Capability Center In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Yum! Brands , the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill, announced that it has appointed Manish Jain as the leader of its Digital and Technology (D&T) India Global Capability Centre (GCC).

Manish Jain - Leader, Digital & Technology Global Capability Center, Yum! Brands, India

Jain will spearhead the Company's GCC strategy and shared services operations in India while championing Yum!'s world-class culture, reporting directly to James Watts, Chief People Officer, Yum! Digital & Technology.

The Yum! D&T India unit and GCC develop technology solutions and deliver shared service functions for all Yum! brands globally.

Jain brings over two decades of diverse global experience, with significant expertise in the Global Business Services and Global Capability Centre space. He has worked across consulting, fast-moving consumer goods and financial service industries in the U.S., Malaysia and India.

Most recently, Jain was the Asia-Pacific region service director and country leader for India at Getronics International, where he managed the India shared services hub and customer success function for the entire region. He was also the founding director of BT Group's Global Business Services unit in India, and he spent over 10 years scaling up the unit.

“I am honored to take on this role and excited to help build the India Global Capability Centre in support of Yum! Brands' strategy for good growth and its goal to be an employer of choice in the region,” Jain said.

About Yum! Brands

