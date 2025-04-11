Using Dating Apps Excessively Could Trigger Burnout And Exhaustion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The integration of dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble into relationships and the dating world may be contributing to rising rates of burnout and exhaustion . Dating apps were first introduced as a tool to make meeting potential partners easier. They allowed people to interact with individuals outside of their usual circles and undoubtedly helped foster relationships between people who likely would never meet if they relied on recommendations from family and friends.

However, their proliferation and use are increasingly being tied to burnout among people looking for partners. While many people met their...

Read More>>

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN