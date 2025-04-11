Cryptonewsbreaks Benzinga's Recent Event Showcased Brightest Minds In Digital Assets And Global Finance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN today recapped Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference, which recently took the spotlight at New York City's Convene 225. This year's event brought together global thought leaders, industry luminaries and institutional giants to explore blockchain technology's transformative potential. The conference showcased the rapidly evolving ecosystem and drew more than 1,000 capital market leaders to engage in comprehensive discussions on the future of finance. Featured speakers included representatives from industry giants such as BlackRock, Google, Moody's, and Coinbase, as well as influential figures like Anthony Pompliano, Jan van Eck, Grant Cardone, Mario Nawfal, Raoul Pal, Dan Morehead, Maja Vujinovic, and Dan Tapiero.

“Benzinga has once again delivered an exceptional conference experience, bringing together the brightest minds in digital assets and global finance,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN's director of investor communications.“The conference series continues to build momentum as more industry leaders recognize blockchain technology's impact on the world today. Our team is honored to contribute to the growth of this vibrant community.”

