Major Shareholder Announcement


2025-04-11 04:00:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, (“ Svitzer Group ”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 4 April 2025, Morgan Stanley held, directly or indirectly, 1,612,119 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.11% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on .

