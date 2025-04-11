MARCH VOLUMES: EASTER TIMING DIFFERENCE INCREASED FREIGHT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

INVESTOR NEWS no. 15 - 11 April 2025

March 2025 volume numbers are compared to 2024 impacted by the Easter holiday period falling in April this year compared to March in 2024. In general, this increases freight volumes and decreases passenger volumes compared to March 2024.

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in March 2025 of 3.8m lane metres were 4.1% above 2024 and up 3.6% adjusted for route changes. For Q1 2025, the growth rates were -0.2% and -0.5%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were above 2024 as most routes carried higher volumes. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 due to increased ferry competition in the corridor between Türkiye and Italy.

Channel and Baltic Sea volumes were both above 2024 driven mainly by the Easter timing difference. Strait of Gibraltar volumes were also above 2024 driven by general market growth and the Easter impact.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.9% to 41.5m from 39.2m in 2024-23. The increase was 2.0% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in March 2025 was 46.3% below 2024 and down 29.5% adjusted for route changes. For Q1 2025, the growth rates were -27.4% and -12.1%, respectively.

The adjusted monthly decrease was driven by mainly the Easter timing difference. The number of cars was 38.9% below 2024 and down 30.8% adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 26.9% to 6.3m compared to 5.0m for 2024-23. The increase was 2.3% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes March Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,544 3,603 3,752 4.1% 40,751 39,184 41,514 5.9% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 236 482 259 -46.3% 4,110 4,999 6,343 26.9%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The April 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 12 May 2025 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





