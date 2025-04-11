INFLO - medical on-tact service

South Korea sees rise in medical tourism; new platforms like INFLO boost safe, multilingual access to verified cosmetic clinics for global patients.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global interest in K-Beauty continues to rise, South Korea's plastic surgery and dermatology sectors are drawing increasing numbers of international visitors. According to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute , medical tourism in South Korea exceeded one million visitors in the last year, with a significant portion seeking cosmetic procedures.However, as the industry grows, concerns about unregulated medical agencies have also surfaced. Reports from international patients and consumer groups highlight issues such as non-transparent pricing, lack of language support, and limited access to post-procedure care when services are arranged through unofficial intermediaries.In response to this, platforms offering verified medical information and support tailored to non-Korean speakers have begun gaining traction. One such example is INFLO , a service launched by REMEDY, a company with over a decade of experience in marketing for aesthetic clinics in Korea. INFLO aims to address patient concerns by providing access to verified clinics, multilingual support, and information on procedural coverage, including options that may involve insurance.The platform also offers translated reviews from past international patients, allowing potential users to view experiences shared by others in their own language. While pricing may vary depending on treatment type and clinic, some patients report cost differences when booking through structured platforms compared to informal agency channels.South Korea's reputation for advanced cosmetic techniques and procedural innovation continues to position it as a key destination in the global medical tourism landscape. As interest from international patients grows, tools and platforms that promote transparency, safety, and accessibility are likely to play an increasingly important role.

