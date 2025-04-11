7 Convicts Punished Publicly In Farah, Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven individuals have been publicly punished for various crimes in western Farah and southern Ghazni provinces, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Friday.

According to a statement from the Supreme Court, one individual was punished for illicit relations and two others for robbery, based on a ruling by the primary court in Farah's Bala Boluk district.

The statement said the individual convicted of illicit relations received 39 lashes, while the two convicted of robbery were each given 20 lashes.

In Ghazni province, four individuals were sentenced to 10 years in prison and 39 lashes each, while two others were sentenced to five years in prison and 39 lashes.

sa