IEA Supreme Leader Urges Officials To Serve Diligently

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that government authorities are obligated to serve the public, just as the people supported the Mujahideen during the“Jihadi era.”

He emphasized that the time has come for officials to return that service to the people.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, wrote on his X account that Sheikh Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada on Thursday met with Paktia Governor Mullah Mehrullah Hamad, the head of the Ulema Council, the provincial police chief, the intelligence director, and heads of all government departments in the province.

During the meeting, the IEA leader said:“Allah the Almighty has granted us a great opportunity. Be thankful to Him for providing a favorable environment for the promotion of knowledge, religion, Islam, unity, solidarity, brotherhood, and faith-based cooperation. Preserving and protecting these blessings is our shared responsibility.”

He urged officials to remain vigilant in their duties and avoid negligence.

Mullah Haibatullah stressed the importance of implementing Islamic and Sharia law, particularly the principle of“enjoining good and forbidding evil,” which he described as a central goal of Islam.

He said the time had come to apply Sharia in economic, political, and military affairs.

He added:“Strive to maintain strong coordination among yourselves. Obey your superiors, and ensure good cooperation with ministers and department heads in your respective ministries. Obedience to ministers is mandatory for all officials and must be taken seriously.”

Reiterating his message, he said:“Just as the people once served the Mujahideen during the Jihadi era, now it is the officials' turn to serve the people.”

The IEA leader also called on authorities to work actively to address public grievances, resolve local conflicts and tribal disputes, and contribute to the restoration of peace and security.

He urged officials to make strong efforts toward fostering reconciliation and harmony within their communities.

