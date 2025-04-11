Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morr Inks $2.5M Agreements With 3 Ngos

2025-04-11 04:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has signed four agreements worth more than $2.5 million with three organisations.

On X, MoRR wrote it had signed the agreements with Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Program, and the Organization for Environmental Education and Development.

The ministry said that the total value of the four agreements is $2,550,270.

Under these agreements, the organizations will spend the allocated funds on food distribution, shelter construction, vocational training, and public awareness programs.

The projects are expected to benefit 6,660 displaced and returned families in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Badghis, Kunar, Balkh, and Sar-i-Pul.

