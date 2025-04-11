Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
54M Afs Customs Parking Facility Being Built In Nimroz


KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the construction of a large-scale vehicle parking facility worth over 54 million afghanis to support customs operations in the northwestern province of Nimroz.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the facility will span approximately 47 jeribs of land and will be built to modern standards.

Once completed, it will provide improved infrastructure and essential services for customs personnel, traders, and drivers, it added

The project, valued at 54.2 million afghanis, is being funded through the MoF's development budget.

According to the ministry, the construction is being carried out by an Afghan company and is expected to be completed within the next six months.

