Flashback Friday: Preity Zinta Looks Back On The Fastest Shoot Of Her Career

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane, sharing a fun behind-the-scenes moment from the fastest shoot of her career.

On Friday, the actress delighted fans with a throwback shoot that highlighted the whirlwind pace of one particular project - proving that some shoots really do wrap in the blink of an eye. Preity shared a couple of her gorgeous photos and captioned them,“The fastest shoot I ever did, thanks to the incredible team around me. Flashback Friday.”

In the stunning shots, the actress could be seen wearing a custom JoliPoli couture gown. Interestingly, Zinta's stunning photos are from her appearance at Cannes 2024, where she effortlessly turned heads with her style.

Apart from her successful acting career, Preity Zinta is also the co-owner of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, on April 10, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity penned a heartfelt note for Priyansh Arya after his explosive performance against Chennai Super Kings. The young opener lit up the match with a blistering 103 off just 42 balls, smashing seven fours and nine towering sixes. His maiden century not only thrilled fans but also shattered multiple records in the process.

Taking to her X handle, the Soldier actress wrote,“Last night was beyond special. We witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend and the birth of a bright Star! I met 24 year old Priyansh Arya with some of our other young players a couple of days ago. He was quiet, shy & unassuming & did not utter a word throughout the evening."

"Last night I met him again during the PBKS vs CSK game at the Mullanpur cricket stadium. This time his talent spoke out aloud and his aggressive batting style stunned not just me but all of India, as he etched his name in the record books for a blistering 103 off 42 Balls. So proud of you Priyansh Arya. You are a shining example of how Actions speak louder than words. Keep smiling & shining & thank you for entertaining not just me but everyone that showed up to see the game. Here's to many more memorable moments on and off the field," added Zinta.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama“Lahore 1947,” which also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.