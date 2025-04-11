Willie Pake Introduces YEEDM: A New Sound Shaping The Future Of Country Music

WACOL, BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian DJ Willie Pake is bringing a new sound to the country music scene with the launch of YEEDM - a genre-blending fusion of country and electronic dance music. With over a decade of experience in the DJ circuit, Pake has performed alongside notable Australian acts including Shannon Noll, Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, Boy & Bear, Busby Marou, and rising stars such as Taylor Moss and the duo Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont.Originating from regional Australia, Pake's approach blends the storytelling essence of country music with the energy and rhythm of electronic production. This hybrid style has helped him gain traction both live and online."YEEDM allows country fans to experience the genre in a whole new way," says Pake. "It's still rooted in the spirit of country music, but it's designed for the dance floor."In addition to his live performances, Pake is earning recognition for his creative remixes of popular country and crossover hits, including:Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft. Morgan Wallen) [Willie Pake X Yarpo Remix]Post Malone & Blake Shelton – Pour Me A Drink [Willie Pake Remix]Warren Zeiders – Relapse x Back With You [Willie Pake Edit]These remixes are available across major streaming platforms and music communities, where Pake continues to grow a loyal audience.For more information, music, and tour updates, visit Willie Pake's official profiles:Stream & Listen:...Follow Willie Pake:.........About Willie PakeWillie Pake is an Australian DJ and music producer known for fusing country and EDM into a new genre called YEEDM. Based in regional Australia, he has performed across the country and is recognized for both his live sets and remix work.

