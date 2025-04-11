Willie Pake Introduces YEEDM: A New Sound Shaping The Future Of Country Music
Originating from regional Australia, Pake's approach blends the storytelling essence of country music with the energy and rhythm of electronic production. This hybrid style has helped him gain traction both live and online.
"YEEDM allows country fans to experience the genre in a whole new way," says Pake. "It's still rooted in the spirit of country music, but it's designed for the dance floor."
In addition to his live performances, Pake is earning recognition for his creative remixes of popular country and crossover hits, including:
Post Malone – I Had Some Help (ft. Morgan Wallen) [Willie Pake X Yarpo Remix]
Post Malone & Blake Shelton – Pour Me A Drink [Willie Pake Remix]
Warren Zeiders – Relapse x Back With You [Willie Pake Edit]
These remixes are available across major streaming platforms and music communities, where Pake continues to grow a loyal audience.
About Willie Pake
Willie Pake is an Australian DJ and music producer known for fusing country and EDM into a new genre called YEEDM. Based in regional Australia, he has performed across the country and is recognized for both his live sets and remix work.
