Allurity Accelerates European Growth Journey With Strategic Acquisition Of Onevinn

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity, a leading European provider of cybersecurity services, proudly announces the acquisition of Onevinn, a Swedish company specializing in intelligent security and managed services, from Haven Cyber Technologies. This strategic acquisition marks an important step in realising Allurity's vision to become the preferred cybersecurity partner in Europe. Onevinn's expertise strengthens Allurity's one-stop-shop approach to cybersecurity, enhancing its holistic service offering.

Onevinn has built a strong reputation for intelligent security and managed services, helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture in an increasingly complex digital landscape. By leveraging AI, automation and threat intelligence, intelligent security enables smarter, faster protection against cyber threats. As an award-winning Microsoft Partner - recognized as one of Microsoft's top elite security partners worldwide - Onevinn's close collaboration with Microsoft, including participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), further reinforces their position as a leader in delivering advanced, future-ready solutions that empower clients.

The acquisition of Onevinn supports Allurity's goal of becoming a European cybersecurity powerhouse. As demand for trusted and capable European players continues to grow, strengthening regional expertise is essential to safeguarding Europe's digital landscape. With Onevinn's strong Microsoft collaboration and expertise in intelligent security, Allurity is further enhancing its ability to deliver robust solutions that help organizations navigate in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

This strategic move also aligns with Microsoft's continued expansion in Europe, where over $20 billion has been invested in AI and cloud infrastructure in recent years. With cloud adoption in the region projected to grow by more than 20 percent annually, cybersecurity has never been more critical. Onevinn's capabilities play a vital role in securing this evolving digital ecosystem, reinforcing Allurity's commitment to supporting Europe's growing reliance on cloud services.

"We are happy to welcome Onevinn to the Allurity family, reinforcing our position as a European cybersecurity leader. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming the preferred partner of tech-enabled cybersecurity services in Europe, amplifying our global impact and enabling a safe digital world. Onevinn's deep expertise and close collaboration with Microsoft will be highly valuable as we continue to expand and enhance our capabilities. We are inspired by their exceptional team and strong entrepreneurial spirit, which will further enhance our collaborative culture and drive future growth," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity.

Claes Kruse, Founder and CEO of Onevinn, comments: "We are excited to join the Allurity family. This marks a new chapter in our growth journey, strengthening our intelligent security offering and expanding our ability to deliver even greater value to our clients. Being part of Allurity gives us the platform to scale our business, broaden our reach, and support even more clients with advanced security solutions. We look forward to growing within a family of like-minded experts, where collaboration and shared ambition will drive our continued success."

For more information, please contact:

Maria Lörne

CMO, Allurity

[email protected] | allurity

About Allurity

Allurity is a tech-enabled cybersecurity services group with a mission to enable a safe digital world. With over 600 specialists across Europe, Allurity serves clients globally through a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include both proactive and reactive services and software, such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), 24x7x365 managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and proactive tech-enabled consulting. Allurity is supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering impact investor with a commitment to innovation and positive societal impact.

allurity

About Onevinn

Onevinn, the Swedish Microsoft Security and Compliance partner of the year (2024), is an AI tech-driven cybersecurity provider dedicated to securing the digital landscape. As a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner specializing in Security, Modern Work, and Cloud Infrastructure, and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Onevinn delivers cutting-edge security and compliance solutions. Built on Microsoft technology, Onevinn's services empower organizations around the world to navigate cyber threats with confidence, combining strategic expertise with managed services to enhance protection in an AI-first hybrid cloud connected world.

onevinn

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4134537

The following files are available for download: