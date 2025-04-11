INTERX Wraps Up Five-Day Journey At Hannover Messe 2025 Solidifies Global Leadership In Industrial AX

Steady visitor traffic at INTERX's booth showcasing diverse AX solutions.

INTERX hosts a panel discussion with Fraunhofer (IAO, IWU) researchers and KOIIA Vice President Kim Taehwan during the Korea-Germany seminar.

A visitor observes INTERX's live mini press machine demonstration at the booth.

Introducing a Comprehensive Portfolio of Industrial AX Technologies

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY (NIEDERSACHSEN), GERMANY, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea's leading innovator in Industrial AX (AI Transformation) INTERX , successfully concluded its five-day journey in the world's largest industrial technology exhibition, Hannover Messe 2025. As Korea's leading exhibitor at the event, the company reinforced its position as a global leader in industrial AX.In Germany-the core of Europe's AI industry-INTERX presented a comprehensive portfolio of industrial AX solutions, including its flagship generative AI solution for manufacturing, 'GEN SERVER', the autonomous manufacturing AI Kit, Digital Twin technologies, and On-Device AI solutions.During Hannover Messe 2025, INTERX presented GEN SERVER-a pioneering generative AI solution tailored for manufacturing environments-on the Industry 4.0 Stage, drawing strong interest from global manufacturing professionals. The company also co-hosted a Korea-Germany joint seminar and panel discussion with the Fraunhofer Institutes (IWU, IAO, IOSB) under the MODAI Platform project, facilitating in-depth discussions on global manufacturing technologies and AI innovation. In addition, INTERX emphasized the practical applicability of its technologies through real-world demonstrations, showcasing a wide range of industrial solutions-including Digital Twin applications, data standardization use cases, AI Kit for autonomous manufacturing, and a jointly developed On-Device AI camera in collaboration with SONY Semiconductor Solutions.To boost engagement, INTERX strategically designed its booth to center around immersive, technology-driven experiences. Visitors could observe and interact with key innovations such as a mini press machine, Safety Kit, and an On-Device Vision camera-all demonstrated live on site to enhance both understanding and trust in the company's technologies. These vivid experiences naturally fostered meaningful connections with industry professionals worldwide and served to further strengthen INTERX's brand presence in the international market.INTERX attracted a steady stream of visitors and industry professionals throughout the exhibition, reflecting strong interest in its technologies. More than 1,000 executives and representatives from domestic and global enterprises visited the booth, attended in seminars, and explored core technologies firsthand-confirming the real-world applicability and innovation potential of industrial AI.“Our presence at Hannover Messe was more than just an exhibition,” said INTERX CEO Jungyoon Park.“It was a global stage to demonstrate our technological leadership and partnership vision. We remain committed to advancing field-oriented AI solutions and fulfilling our role as a global frontrunner in the future of manufacturing.”For more information about INTERX and its journey in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at

