Harvard College China Forum: CBiBank Group Chairman Sun Jiangtao Discusses FinTech and Global Development

NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April 4 to 6, 2025, the highly anticipated Harvard College China Forum took place on Harvard's campus. The forum gathered business leaders and academic elites from around the world to discuss major challenges and opportunities facing the globe. Sun Jiangtao, Chairman of CBiBank Group, attended the forum as a distinguished representative of the financial sector.Established in 1997, the Harvard College China Forum is the largest and longest-running China-focused summit in North America, serving as a vital bridge between Chinese and American business and academic communities. Chairman Sun Jiangtao participated in a discussion on "Capital at a Crossroads: International Investment Amid U.S.-China Fragmentation", engaging in in-depth dialogue with prominent guests such as the former CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group and the CEO of Tiger Brokers US. They explored new trends in global financial market investments and the future direction of FinTech applications.In recent years, CBiLink has been deeply involved in cross-border payments, smart risk control, and digital financial services, dedicated to providing leading banking solutions for clients worldwide. Sun Jiangtao stated, "As a U.S. commercial bank, the Harvard College China Forum offers us an excellent platform to exchange ideas with top global business leaders and academics, gain international insights, and showcase CBiBank's efforts and achievements in advancing FinTech innovation and global development."Looking ahead, CBiLink will continue to embrace the philosophy of "innovation-driven development and win-win cooperation." We aim to work hand in hand with global partners to explore the future of banking technology and contribute to building a more open and inclusive global financial ecosystem.

