Foreign Minister Nyanti Lobbies The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia For United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Non-Permanent Seat

­­­­­­­­­­Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on April 9, 2025 paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the already cordial relations between Liberia and Saudi Arabia and to explore new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, including political, economic, and developmental agendas. During her discussions with senior Saudi officials, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed gratitude for the longstanding and fruitful relationship between the two countries. She specifically highlighted the continued support of Saudi Arabia to Liberia, especially the kingdom's contributions to the Muslim community in Liberia, including the provision of pilgrimage slots. She also commended the Saudi government for its generous donation of US$2 million for renovation works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, part of the broader support from the Saudi Fund for Development. Additionally, Foreign Minister Nyanti appreciated the Saudi donation of US$500,000 towards food assistance and 50 metric tons of dates to support Liberia's humanitarian needs.

One of the key aspects of Foreign Minister Nyanti's visit was to seek Saudi Arabia's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. She emphasized Liberia's commitment to promoting peace and security at the global level and reiterated the importance of having Saudi Arabia's backing for Liberia's candidacy. Foreign Minister Nyanti also discussed Liberia's development agenda and underscored the need for increased investment from Saudi Arabia, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, infrastructure, and energy. She called for enhanced bilateral cooperation to help accelerate Liberia's development and improve the livelihoods of its people. In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti conveyed a message of solidarity from His Excellency President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., who remains eager to work closely with the King of Saudi Arabia to further deepen cooperation between the two nations. She affirmed Liberia's commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship with Saudi Arabia, with a focus on economic, technical, and cultural collaboration.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister and Acting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Waleed A. Elkhereiji, praised Liberia for its political maturity, particularly in the peaceful transition of power during and after elections. He described Liberia's political stability as a positive example for the African continent and a model for sustainable development and peace. Deputy Minister Elkhereiji reiterated Saudi Arabia's full support for Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, recognizing the importance of Liberia's role in advancing global peace and security. Addressing Foreign Minister Nyanti's request for further bilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister Elkhereiji assured the Minister of Saudi Arabia's continued commitment to supporting Liberia's development priorities, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, and electricity. He also stressed the importance of addressing geopolitical issues that could potentially destabilize global peace, which could have ripple effects across Africa. The visit concluded with both parties expressing their shared commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations and reaffirming their dedication to the joint pursuit of peace, development, and prosperity for their respective peoples.

