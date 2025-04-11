Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Sudanese Health Minister
HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday in Port Sudan with HE Acting Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them. Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation and strengthened collaboration in areas of humanitarian aid, medical support, and health projects, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment