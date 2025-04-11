Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Sudanese Health Minister

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday in Port Sudan with HE Acting Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them. Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation and strengthened collaboration in areas of humanitarian aid, medical support, and health projects, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

