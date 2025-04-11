Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Meets Minister Of State For International Cooperation

HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan met Thursday in Port Sudan with HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and explored ways to support and enhance them, particularly in the developmental and humanitarian sectors, in addition to discussing other topics of mutual interest.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reaffirmed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's consistent and firm position on supporting the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.