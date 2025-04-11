Game Changer Germany Kent Named 2025 Legacy Builder Award Recipient

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Los Angeles, CA, 11st April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The Legacy Builder Awards has announced that it will present a 2025 Legacy Builder Award to Germany Kent, recognized for her extraordinary humanitarian contributions to the Los Angeles community and the fields of media, entertainment, advocacy, and philanthropy. This honor will be formally bestowed during the annual Legacy Builder Awards on April 13, 2025 in Southern California.

Germany Kent, a multi-faceted talent and changemaker, has continued to lead the charge in both the fields of advocacy and activism playing a crucial role in promoting social justice and driving positive societal transformations. She is credited as a social action activist who actively rallies for positive collective change, particularly in the fight for gender equality.

She is also involved in philanthropic efforts and has worked collaboratively with numerous community partners aiming to create long-term systemic change. Her direct actions have helped to bring about social change, and policy change and have had a broader impact on various forms of social action for which she has become a trailblazer within the social movement sector.

Entertainment website IMDb credits Kent as an actress, writer, and producer. As a filmmaker, she has documented multiple social movements, including the Women's March, Black Lives Matter, teachers' strikes, and pro-DEI marches. She has reported on the impact of mass shootings for which she won a national journalism award at the National Press Club from the Society of Professional Journalists and she spearheaded efforts working to fight for health equity benefitting women and girls in Los Angeles County. Additionally, she advocated for a better policy for crime victims for which the Department of Public Health approved, with helping it pass.

Shenae Johnson-Allen, the founder and CEO of the Legacy Builder Awards, spoke on Kent's significant contributions and said,“Through Ms. Kent's recognition as a hometown hero, her efforts not only shape today but also lay the foundation for a better tomorrow giving her the spotlight of honor well deserved.”

“By highlighting her achievements, others may be inspired to follow in her and other Legacy Builders' footsteps and build communities that thrive on compassion, unity, and shared growth. We're excited to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our community's finest individuals,” Johnson-Allen said.

The high-profile Faith-based event brings together spiritual leaders including bishops, prophets, and first ladies who are also championing change through their respective ministries. The impact of Kent's work became even more pronounced when she was selected to host the Global Christian Professional Women's Association conference sharing the stage with headliner Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of Billy Graham.

Kent has consistently demonstrated her faith online reaching wide audiences and speaking on spirituality, hope, and optimism. She has used her social media channels to showcase her Christian faith. She boldly shares her faith with the public and explains how it guides her life. She has published numerous quotes about her faith and has addressed her beliefs in interviews and public appearances. In her #1 Bestselling Hope Hopebook Series Kent has a book entitled The Hope Handbook for Christians.

“Ms. Kent is a great inclusion as a 2025 Legacy Builder,” said Johnson-Allen.“Legacy Builders are Community Champions. She was selected for her actions, leadership, and vision to inspire others to act, collaborate, and invest in the well-being of the collective whole. Our nominees are people's choice champions who inspire and empower others, shaping a brighter future through their tireless efforts, passion, and commitment to raising the bar.”

Kent's dual commitment to her faith and being a public figure has allowed her to balance her commitment as a Faith-based leader by giving back to the community helping those in need, teaching and mentoring, and remaining true to her artistry by staying authentic and walking in her purpose.

“Being a Legacy Builder speaks well of Ms. Kent. She is also being recognized for her impact and influence and a heartfelt recognition because she lives to inspire with both grit and grace,” Johnson-Allen added.

Established to recognize individuals and organizations whose exceptional dedication and leadership have created lasting positive change in their communities. The Legacy Builder Awards honor the champions who inspire and empower others, shaping a brighter future through their tireless efforts, passion, and commitment to making a difference.

Kent's impressive portfolio of work including her writings and artistry, advocacy, and philanthropy embodies her innovative spirit and dedication to excellence. In recent times, Kent served as a Los Angeles Ambassador and official media correspondent for the nonprofit I'm Every Woman which partnered with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to address healthcare challenges for women in the Bahamas. She has honed international relations in Europe, Mexico, and more.

A world media influencer, Kent has used her platform to foster inspiration and empowerment around the globe. Additionally, she uses her platform to enlighten and influence others by sharing her messages, ideas, and gifts.

She is breaking stereotypes and building a legacy. Kent has been quoted in popular media outlets over a thousand times. Her quotes are inspiring and motivational and have appeared in numerous publications. She aims to evoke emotion, empower others to become civically engaged, lead by example, and encourage positive change in her community and the world.

“At the heart of the Legacy Builder Award is the celebration of individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of community, service, and positive change. Our purpose is to give honor by highlighting achievements that encourage others to build a legacy in our communities through collaboration,” Johnson-Allen added.

The annual event celebrates those who have gone above and beyond to build a legacy of compassion, service, and progress for generations to come.

Germany Kent has famously said,“If you're not reaching back to help anyone then you're not building a legacy.”

For additional information about the Legacy Builder Awards, please visit their official website .