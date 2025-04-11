Dr. Suwelack Unternehmensstiftung Launches Annual Award To Promote Innovation In Regenerative Technologies

BILLERBECK, Germany, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Suwelack Unternehmensstiftung is proud to announce the launch of its annual award aimed at promoting young scientists in the field of regenerative technologies in surgery. This prestigious Publication Award seeks to recognize and support groundbreaking research that has the potential to transform the field.

The Publication Award honors research results that have been published within the last two years. Eligible candidates include doctors and scientists up to 40 years old who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impact in their work. The award aims to encourage further advancements in regenerative technologies, fostering a new generation of leaders in this critical area of medical science.

The evaluation committee, chaired by Prof. Dr. med Adrian Dragu, includes distinguished experts such as Dr Angele from the Dr. Suwelack Corporate Foundation, medical and scientific experts Dr. med Volker Schmidt, Dr. med. Britta Wallner, and Dr. med. Enrique Monclús as well as MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG representatives Diana Ferro, President and CEO, Dr. Claudia Doberenz and Dr. Ali Shahmoradi.

"We are excited to launch this award and promote the innovative work of young scientists in regenerative technologies," said Dr Angele, a representative of the Dr. Suwelack Corporate Foundation.

The winner of the Publication Award will be officially announced at the European Tissue Repair Society (ETRS) conference, providing a distinguished platform to showcase their groundbreaking research.

For more information about the Dr. Suwelack Unternehmensstiftung Award and how to apply, please visit our website .

