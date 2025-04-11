CEO Of Investornomy Dr. Linda Pajoel Presents Voices Of Impact: A Special Feature On Women Who Lead

Dr Linda Pajoel, CEO & Founder of Investornomy

A powerful conversation series highlighting resilience, innovation, and legacy through the eyes of five women entrepreneurs.

- Dr Linda PajoelONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling new series on the Dr. Linda Show, creative producer and empowerment advocate Dr. Linda Pajoel interviews five dynamic women entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries with vision, resilience, and grit. With a passion for amplifying transformative voices, Dr. Linda reaffirms her reputation as a modern-day kingmaker-offering a platform where purpose-driven leaders are seen, heard, and celebrated.This special feature includes intimate conversations with:--Smriti Pratishruti , founder of PawzNDogz, whose innovative snuffle mats are revolutionizing canine enrichment globally.--Nasim Naderi, co-founder of INTOCHARGE, an engineer-entrepreneur driving sustainability through EV infrastructure and solar energy.--Sumera Mughal, CPA , founding partner at Axil Alliance, breaking barriers in the male-dominated finance world with elite licenses across Canada, the US, and the UK.--Josephine Sindani, founder of JS Group, who rose from homelessness to become a construction magnate managing over 147 properties.--Dr. Jie Xu, PhD, founder of My Powerful Life, blending neuroscience and AI to empower immigrant and women entrepreneurs toward strategic growth.“Too often, we overlook the builders behind bold brands. These women are more than entrepreneurs-they are movement makers,” says Dr. Linda.This release marks a moment of recognition for not just individual success, but the collective momentum of women stepping boldly into leadership-shaping economies, communities, and culture.For inquiries, please contact:

Olivia Morgan

Investornomy Inc

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.