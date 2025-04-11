403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Accor Strengthens Premium Portfolio In India With Signing Of Pullman Dehradun Airport
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 11, 2025: Accor, a global hospitality leader, has signed Pullman Dehradun Airport, further strengthening its premium portfolio in India. Scheduled to open in early 2029, the signing reflects Accor's strategic expansion into high-potential destinations across India.
Nestled in the serene Doon Valley at the foothill of the Himalayas, the hotel will combine contemporary design with immersive experiences. Ideally located with easy access to Dehradun and Rishikesh, Pullman Dehradun Airport is set to become a sought-after destination for leisure travellers, business guests, and MICE groups alike.
The hotel will feature 200 rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed to blend comfort and functionality. Guests will enjoy elevated culinary experiences at an all-day restaurant, a specialty dining venue, and a bar and lounge. Additional facilities include 1,000 square metres of flexible event space, a spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool - creating a dynamic hub for modern lifestyles.
Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "We are delighted to introduce Pullman to Dehradun, bringing its distinctive energy and modern design to this emerging destination. Expanding into key cities allows Accor to offer travellers more choice and engaging experiences that blend sophistication with local character. With its prime location, curated spaces and dynamic offerings, Pullman Dehradun Airport will set a new benchmark for premium hospitality in the region."
Abhishek Bansal, Promoter of Pacific India Group, added, "By bringing the Pullman brand to Dehradun, we aim to redefine hospitality in the region. Having played a pivotal role in transforming Dehradun's urban landscape with iconic developments, including the largest retail mall in the region, this collaboration strengthens our vision of offering modern and sophisticated hospitality experiences to travellers."
Born in 1867, Pullman reimagined travel by finding the space between work, life, leisure, well-being and social connection - allowing guests to achieve more across all aspects of their lives. Today, Pullman Hotels & Resorts stands as a world-leading premium brand, appealing to a dynamic audience of driven and ambitious global visionaries - forward-thinking progressives and cultural advocates shaping the future.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Nestled in the serene Doon Valley at the foothill of the Himalayas, the hotel will combine contemporary design with immersive experiences. Ideally located with easy access to Dehradun and Rishikesh, Pullman Dehradun Airport is set to become a sought-after destination for leisure travellers, business guests, and MICE groups alike.
The hotel will feature 200 rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed to blend comfort and functionality. Guests will enjoy elevated culinary experiences at an all-day restaurant, a specialty dining venue, and a bar and lounge. Additional facilities include 1,000 square metres of flexible event space, a spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool - creating a dynamic hub for modern lifestyles.
Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia, Accor, said, "We are delighted to introduce Pullman to Dehradun, bringing its distinctive energy and modern design to this emerging destination. Expanding into key cities allows Accor to offer travellers more choice and engaging experiences that blend sophistication with local character. With its prime location, curated spaces and dynamic offerings, Pullman Dehradun Airport will set a new benchmark for premium hospitality in the region."
Abhishek Bansal, Promoter of Pacific India Group, added, "By bringing the Pullman brand to Dehradun, we aim to redefine hospitality in the region. Having played a pivotal role in transforming Dehradun's urban landscape with iconic developments, including the largest retail mall in the region, this collaboration strengthens our vision of offering modern and sophisticated hospitality experiences to travellers."
Born in 1867, Pullman reimagined travel by finding the space between work, life, leisure, well-being and social connection - allowing guests to achieve more across all aspects of their lives. Today, Pullman Hotels & Resorts stands as a world-leading premium brand, appealing to a dynamic audience of driven and ambitious global visionaries - forward-thinking progressives and cultural advocates shaping the future.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Srijani Purkayastha
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment