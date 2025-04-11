DAAM Fund, Ministry Of Sports Sign Funding Agreement To Launch Qatar's First Paragliding Team

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Social and Sports Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a funding agreement with the Ministry of Sports and Youth to establish Qatar's first paragliding (paramotor) community services team.

Under the agreement, DAAM will provide the necessary financial support to 'Skymasters Sports Club' for the training and development of a team of young Qatari pilots, preparing them to become professionals, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

This agreement highlights the pivotal role of DAAM and the contributing companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in promoting sports and social activities in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030. The collaboration between DAAM and the Ministry aims to cultivate world-class pilots capable of participating in events and driving the growth of the sport both locally and internationally.

The training team currently consists of eight individuals, aged between 19 and 30.

Upon completing the basic training phase, five of these trainees will be selected to join an advanced training programme that includes theoretical and practical aspects paired with training on the use of the latest equipment.

By the end of it, the goal is to develop the trainees into professional pilots capable of competing in regional and international competitions and performing aerial displays and help raise awareness of the sport. Paragliding is a distinctive and thrilling air sport that combines flight and adventure.

This sport involves the use of a parachute equipped with wings, along with a motor worn on the pilot's back, allowing them to take off from the ground and soar effortlessly into the sky. Since its inception in 2010, DAAM has played a pivotal role in supporting a broad spectrum of social, sporting, and cultural projects.

Contributions from Qatar Stock Exchange-listed companies are DAAM's primary financial resource, making these organisations key partners in driving sustainable community development.