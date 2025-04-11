Truecaller's Board Propose Dividend And Cancellation Of Repurchased Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truecaller has resolved to propose a dividend of SEK 1.70 per share for the financial year 2024, a cancellation of more than 3.9 million repurchased shares, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to repurchase up to 10 percent of the outstanding shares following the AGM. Given Truecaller's stable profitability, the Board decided in 2024 to introduce a dividend policy whereby 25 percent of the year's net profit shall be distributed to shareholders. For the financial year 2024, this corresponds to SEK 0.37 per share. In addition, the Board is proposing an extra dividend of SEK 1.33 per share. The Board considers that the company, even after such a distribution, will retain a financial strength well aligned with the company's expected future needs for stability and strategic flexibility. As of year-end, Truecaller's cash and investments in short-term interest funds amounted to approximately SEK 1,324 million. The total proposed dividend amounts to just over SEK 580 million. "The Board intends to continue returning capital to shareholders through both dividends and potential future share buybacks. In light of Truecaller's strong financial position, profitability, and cash flow, we are once again proposing a larger dividend to achieve a more capital-efficient financial structure. Our profitability and robust cash flows enable us to fund both continued growth and the distribution of profits to our shareholders through buybacks and dividends," says Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman of the Board at Truecaller. If the dividend proposal is approved by the AGM, Truecaller will have returned over SEK 2.2 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends since its IPO in 2021, as shown in the table below.

SEK

millions Dividend Share

buybacks Total 2022

182 182 2023

660 660 2024 590 242 832 2025 580* 0** 580 Total 1.170* 1.084** 2.254

* Refers to proposed dividend

** Refers to amount as of the date of this press release

The full notice and other proposals for the Annual General Meeting on May 23 will be published through another pressrelease and will be available on Truecaller's website.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle

