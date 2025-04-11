Truecaller's Board Propose Dividend And Cancellation Of Repurchased Shares
SEK
Dividend
Share
Total
2022
182
182
2023
|
660
660
2024
590
242
832
2025
580*
0**
580
Total
1.170*
1.084**
2.254
* Refers to proposed dividend
** Refers to amount as of the date of this press release
The full notice and other proposals for the Annual General Meeting on May 23 will be published through another pressrelease and will be available on Truecaller's website.
For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]
About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.
SOURCE Truecaller AB
