Mithun Chakraborty’S Son Mimoh Shares Why He Chooses To Remain Under His Father’S Stardom Shadow

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) In an industry where star kids often strive to carve out their own identity, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty is taking a different route.

The actor has opened up about why he chooses to remain under the shadow of his father's iconic stardom, embracing his legacy rather than distancing himself from it. Mimoh shared that he has no desire to step out of his father's shadow - instead, he fully embraces the weight of the legendary name and uses it as motivation to forge his own unique journey.

When asked if his recent work is helping him move out of his father's shadow. Mimoh Chakraborty told IANS,“That's a great question. The truth is-I don't want to step out of my father's shadow. My father, Mithun Chakraborty, is a legend. His legacy is iconic. There's only one Mithun Chakraborty, just like there's only one Amitabh Bachchan, one Shah Rukh Khan, one Salman Khan. I don't want to match him-I want to carve my own journey.”

“My focus is on delivering strong performances and entertaining the audience. If I keep comparing myself to him, I'll lose sight of my own path. I knew I had to do justice to Himal Mazumdar-give 100%, impress Neeraj Pandey, and satisfy my directors. If they liked it, I knew the audience would too,” he added.

Despite the challenges and scrutiny that come with being a star kid, Mimoh revealed that quitting was never an option-even during his most testing times.

“Never. I've had my doubts, like every artist does. I've questioned myself-wondered why I chose this path. But the thing is, I made this choice. My parents never pressured me. They never said,“You have to be in films because you're our son.” I decided I wanted to act. And with that decision comes the responsibility to handle the good and the bad. I've always believed in my dreams, and that belief kept me going-even when things were tough,” he explained.

On the work front, Mimoh Chakraborty was mostly seen in the period political action thriller“Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.” Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh and Aadil Zafar Khan in lead roles, with Parambrata Chatterjee in a special appearance.

Talking about his role in the film, Mimoh shared,“This character had multiple shades, which made him feel very real. To bring that to life, I had to really dive into his backstory. Our directors, Dipatma Da and Tushar Da, helped me understand who Himal Mazumdar really is-even the parts that aren't shown on screen. That background-his upbringing, family, education, friendships-shaped him. And understanding that helped shape my performance.”