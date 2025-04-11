Robosense Ranked No. 1 In Global Passenger Car Lidar Market Share, Annual And Cumulative Sales In 2024 Yole Annual Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Report also highlights RoboSense's progress in globalization, expansion into the Robotaxi market, and cutting-edge technology development over the past year, indicating a promising future.

Market Leadership

Market Share Leader, Annual and Cumulative Sales Champion

According to the Report, the global passenger car LiDAR market is experiencing rapid growth, with a 68% YOY increase in 2024 and market size reaching USD 692 million. RoboSense ranked first globally with a 26% market share. Thanks to the widespread adoption of high-level ADAS with LiDAR in China, the global market is booming, with Chinese LiDAR brands accounting for 92% of global share - closely linked to Chinese automakers' large-scale deployment and reliance on domestic supply chains.

The Report also notes that approximately 1.6 million LiDAR units were installed in passenger vehicles globally in 2024, more than doubling from the previous year. RoboSense ranked No.1 in global annual sales with 519,800 units sold. Among the rapidly expanding passenger car LiDAR market, the Report identifies RoboSense as the leader among the "Big Four" Chinese LiDAR companies.

RoboSense's impressive market performance is the result of its long-standing commitment to market-driven collaboration and continuous technological innovation. As of the end of March 2025, RoboSense has established close partnerships with over 30 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide, including BYD, Zeekr, and IM, with more than 100 vehicle models awarded. From January to March 2025, RoboSense has supported the launch and debut of 15 collaborative models, including Toyota bZ3X, GAC Trumpchi S7, and Geely Galaxy E8. With the rapid adoption of L2+ advanced driving assistance systems, over 10 vehicle models in the ¥150,000–¥200,000 range have launched mass-produced models equipped with RoboSense LiDAR.

Furthermore, Yole Group estimates that between 2018 and 2024, RoboSense led the cumulative global passenger car LiDAR sales with over 800,000 units sold, far ahead of other brands - solidifying its position as a global leader in LiDAR technology and delivery capabilities.

Accelerating Global Expansion

Mass Production Collaboration in EU, U.S., and Japan

The Report indicates that China, the EU, the U.S., Japan, and Korea are all showing active plans to release car models equipped with LiDAR. Chinese OEMs are expected to release 111 car models with LiDAR in 2025 or soon after. EU OEMs are projected to launch 4+ car models with LiDAR, while U.S. OEMs plan to release 2. Additionally, Japanese and Korean OEMs are expected to release 2+ car models with LiDAR in 2024 or soon after.

While maintaining its leading position in China, RoboSense is rapidly expanding globally with its high-performance and highly reliable LiDAR products, becoming a preferred partner for overseas OEMs in their smart transformation. RoboSense has secured 8 overseas and Sino-foreign joint venture brand partnerships, including a top-tier Sino-American joint venture automaker, all three of Japan's top automakers, two Sino-European collaborative brands, a leading emerging automaker in North America, and a North American new energy vehicle brand - covering major automotive markets across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

L4 LiDAR Market

Rapid Expansion and Securing Multiple Leading Robotaxi Clients

As the global Robotaxi market shifts from pilot programs to large-scale deployment, the number of LiDAR units per vehicle is expected to rise significantly, accelerating growth in the L4 LiDAR segment.

Yole Group forecasts that the global L4 LiDAR market will reach USD 166 million in 2024, a 35% YOY increase. Among the 10 L4 autonomous driving companies listed in the Report, six have adopted RoboSense's LiDAR product, reflecting its exceptional performance and industry recognition.

With its stable, reliable, and automotive-grade LiDAR, RoboSense is poised to become a mainstream supplier for commercial Robotaxi vehicles, unlocking significant growth opportunities.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Full Product Portfolio

Full-Stack Chip Self-Development Drives Digital Transformation

The Report also analyzes technology trends among leading global LiDAR suppliers. According to Yole Group, RoboSense is the only global LiDAR brand offering a complete portfolio that includes mechanical, 1D and 2D hybrid solid-state, and full solid-state LiDAR products - leveraging innovation to stay ahead in diverse application scenarios.

Yole Group also notes that RoboSense, among others, has begun incorporating SPAD-SoC chips in its latest product designs. By combining VCSEL with SPAD-SoC, LiDAR systems can achieve longer detection range and higher resolution, breaking through performance limitations.

As a pioneer of LiDAR technology, RoboSense integrated LiDAR technology architecture in 2024 and mastered full-stack chip self-development, covering transceiving, scanning, and data processing. With a comprehensive product platform featuring "1D mechanical scanning, 2D MEMS scanning, and all-solid-state array scanning," RoboSense has pioneered the mass production of digital LiDAR and established the industry's most complete product portfolio. This allows rapid development and iteration to meet the diverse needs of intelligent driving, robotics, and other applications.

Amid widespread adoption of intelligent driving and rapid growth in the robotics industry, demand for LiDAR sensors and fusion perception solutions is rising rapidly. As the world's first company to ship over one million LiDAR units, RoboSense will continue to strengthen its global leadership in technology and mass production, driving the industry toward a smarter, safer, and more efficient future.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotic technology company that supplies advanced and reliable incremental components and solutions for the robotic industry. The company is committed to "become a global leader in robotic technology platforms," and its mission is "Safer world, Smarter life."

