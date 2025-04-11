Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Desert Control Executes Final Agreement With Woodland Hills Country Club


2025-04-11 02:16:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Follows earlier press release regarding binding MoU agreement and confirms recurring revenue service agreement in the California golf sector

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control (DSRT) announces that its U.S. subsidiary, Desert Control Americas Inc. (DCAM), has executed the final service agreement for its water conservation solution with Woodland Hills Country Club (WHCC), formalizing the terms outlined in the binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced on 9 December 2024.

The agreement involves the full deployment of Desert Control's proprietary water-conservation solution across 43 acres of WHCC's golf course. Implementation is scheduled to commence in the week of April 15, 2025, with May anticipated to be the first full month of operation under the agreement, marking the start of monthly recurring revenue (MRR) generation for Desert Control.

The service agreement is structured under the company's Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS) model, in which Desert Control funds implementation and earns revenue from a share of actual water cost savings. Savings are calculated by comparing real water usage to a predefined historical baseline, multiplied by the applicable water rate each month. Revenue is tied directly to verified savings, calculated with objective data from the client's metered water use, ensuring transparency and high confidence in revenue recognition. This creates a direct, transparent, and performance-based revenue stream aligned with client value creation.

The total agreement value for DSRT has the potential to exceed NOK 8.5 million over five years, based on achieving water savings above 25%. For WHCC, the agreement reduces its largest, fastest-growing operational expense for golf course maintenance-irrigation-while maintaining top-tier golf course conditions. For Desert Control, the agreement secures predictable, performance-tied MRR with long-term upside, converting upfront investment into recurring revenue based on measurable outcomes.

"This agreement reflects the kind of results-based partnership that makes good business sense," said Marty Weems, Managing Director of Desert Control Americas Inc. "We're helping WHCC cut costs where it matters most-water-while we increase shareholder value by generating recurring revenue from verified results. Frequent double-digit increases in water costs make irrigation one of the largest, fastest-growing operating expenses for golf courses. Our golf clients in active trials consistently report significantly less water use while maintaining peak course conditions. WHCC expects cash-flow positive benefits to their bottom line from day one; with no upfront investment. We are excited to help the golf course industry do well while doing good."

Desert Control's solution is approved for major water conservation incentive programs offered by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). The WHCC implementation is qualified for both programs. The savings-based incentives align with Desert Control's PAYS model, enhancing the financial return for clients.

This agreement highlights Desert Control's ability to convert pipeline into contracted, performance-based revenue through aligned incentive models that support profitable growth and efficient resource use. This strengthens the company's positioning for expansion across California and other high-cost water markets. Additionally, Desert Control is well-positioned to weather international tariff volatility with a localized in-country value chain and raw materials sourced domestically for all U.S. projects.

For more information, please contact:
 Ole Kristian Sivertsen
CEO, Desert Control
Email: [email protected]
Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777
Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4134691

The following files are available for download:

Press Release WHCC Final Agreement

SOURCE Desert Control AS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN11042025003732001241ID1109417354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search