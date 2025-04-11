Qatar, Sudan Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan H E Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan received Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, in Port Sudan yesterday.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the development and humanitarian fields, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed Qatar's firm and unwavering position in supporting the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan.

Separately H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Acting Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan H E Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them.

Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation and strengthened collaboration in areas of humanitarian aid, medical support, and health projects, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

Al Misnad also met with Acting Federal Minister of Education of the Republic of the Sudan Ahmed H E Khalifa Omar.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them.

Discussions also addressed support and rehabilitation of the education sector, the enhancement of developmental cooperation, and other topics of mutual interest.